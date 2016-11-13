Zuckerberg: ‘Crazy’ to say that fake news on Facebook influenced the election

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys Pause

3:08 Burlesque, bellydance in the spotlight in Ocean Springs

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

1:15 See the world from above in a World War II military plane

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change