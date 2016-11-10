Woman bad-mouths car dealer, gets threatened with nude photos, lawsuit says

Unhappy with her experience buying and trading cars at a midstate car dealership, a Dublin, Ga., woman posted a complaint on social media.
The woman then found herself on the phone with an employee who threatened to distribute nude photos of her if she didn’t remove the comment, she alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Amy D. Graham is suing Jeff Smith Chevrolet, claiming that the Byron dealership is liable for intentionally inflicting emotional distress and publicly disclosing “embarrassing private facts,” according to the suit, filed in Bibb County Superior Court. The suit also names Jeff Smith Management Inc. as a defendant.
Attempts to reach the dealership’s attorney and general manager were unsuccessful Thursday.
Here’s what happened, according to the lawsuit:
Graham and her husband traded in a Buick Enclave and a Chevrolet Silverado for two new cars on Dec. 31, 2015.
The dealership signed a document agreeing to add leather seats to one of the vehicles.
In January, Graham’s husband asked about the seats and was told the dealership wouldn’t be installing them because it wasn’t getting a good deal on the trade of his truck.
Graham then posted a negative comment on social media Jan. 20 about the experience.
She contends that an employee told her by phone that the seats wouldn’t be installed until her comment was taken offline. Then, after being told the call was being recorded, the employee said the dealership had nude photos of Graham.
The employee said the dealership would share the photos with Graham’s husband if she didn’t remove the negative comment. He went on to say he knew she was a teacher, a statement she took as a threat that the photos would be revealed to her school, according to the lawsuit.
Graham is represented by The Jackson Law Firm. Reached for comment, attorney Brad Childers said, “The pleadings speak for themselves. … We hope to get the matter resolved through litigation.”
He declined further comment, citing the pending litigation.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
