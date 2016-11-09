Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

Police are still looking for a man who lit himself on fire after demanding money at a Bedford convenience store last month.
The robber walked into the Quick Track store, 1501 East Pipeline Road, at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 with a container of flammable liquid, Bedford police said. He demanded money and then sprayed flammable liquid on the clerk.
He received a small amount of money and then lit something on fire, but it apparently ignited liquid on his hands, police said. The robber extinguished the flames on his hands and ran out.
The clerk was not injured and the store had some minor damage.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident or the robber contact police at 817-952-2411.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments