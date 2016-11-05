Mom who shared photos of her son’s injuries on Facebook is now in jail herself

A Boise mother who last week posted a photo of her bruised toddler online to raise awareness about child abuse has been arrested on charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Victoria Moore, 23, was arrested late Friday on a misdemeanor count of domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child. On Monday, Moore made a Facebook post showing her 2-year-old son’s face covered in dark bruises after the child’s father, Mikel Fraser II, allegedly beat the boy the day before. The post was shared more than 700 times.
The exact circumstances of Moore’s arrest couldn’t be confirmed Saturday afternoon, but a sister of Fraser told the Idaho Statesman that the charges stemmed from an incident that took place about a week prior to the alleged child abuse.
Moore said she posted on Facebook to raise awareness about child abuse and encourage other women to leave abusive situations. She also posted photos of her son, Elijah, at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital with herself and her 8-month-old daughter, Eden.
Moore said as of Wednesday, both children were in foster care, though the Department of Health and Welfare would not confirm that. It’s unclear whether Moore’s Friday arrest played a factor in the foster placement.
As of Saturday, Moore remained in the Ada County Jail pending arraignment. Fraser, accused of felony injury to a child, also remained in jail on $25,000 bond.
