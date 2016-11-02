National

November 2, 2016 7:47 PM

Police and anti-David Duke protestors clash outside Louisiana Senate debate

By Greg Hadley

With an audience banned from the auditorium for the Louisiana Senate debate, hundreds of protestors and police officers clashed outside.

According to social media reports and video, police have used pepper spray to keep protestors out of the building.

Video posted by The Advocate of Baton Rouge also seem to show officers and students shoving and swearing, with one student screaming, “Why would you hit him?” Images also tweeted out by The Advocate seem to show an officer threatening to use his Taser.

WVUE also reported that a protestor pepper-sprayed police officers, and at least two protestors were arrested.

Earlier in the evening, protestors chanted against Duke’s inclusion in the debate on the campus of Dillard College, a historically black college.

Duke is a former Imperial Wizard in the Ku Klux Klan whose candidacy for the U.S. Senate has generated intense controversy in Louisiana. According to a poll commissioned to determine which candidates would qualify for the debate stage, Duke garnered 5.1 percent support.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more details.

