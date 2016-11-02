Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Lori McKenna win CMA Awards

A mix of classic and contemporary country stars kicked off the 2016 Country Music Association Awards to celebrate its 50th anniversary, including Randy Travis, Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood, Charley Pride and Merle Haggard's youngest son, Ben.
Brad Paisley, Roy Clark, Alabama, Charlie Daniels, Reba, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson and Dwight Yoakam also helped start the show Wednesday night with 12 different performances, singing songs like "Mama Tried" and "Forever And Ever, Amen."
Later in the show, Jason Aldean sang Brooks & Dunn's "Brand New Man" with the duo, and couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sang a medley together.
Paisley and Underwood, returning as hosts for the ninth time, told jokes about politics, Wikileaks, Brangelina's breakup and more at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
"We're so sick of politics, we don't even care who wins," they sang in harmony. At one point, Paisley called Underwood a "nasty woman," mocking Donald Trump.
Thomas Rhett won single of the year for "Die a Happy Man," taking home the first award of the night.
"I gotta first thank the Lord ... my lovely wife in the blue dress; she was the full inspiration of this song," said Rhett, adding that he cried during the opening number with Garth Brooks, who was sitting near him.
A slew of others are set to perform on the live show on ABC, including Beyonce, who has a country song on her new album, "Lemonade," George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves and a cappella group Pentatonix.
Luke Bryan will also perform, and Christmas could come early for the country star at the show: Bryan may have a "three-peat" as entertainer of the year. He's nominated for the top prize, which he won the last two consecutive years.
"The fact that I have two is so fulfilling to me in my spirit and in my heart, but the main thing if I win another one, what a night, what an amazing opportunity," he said in a recent interview. "You never really put it into perspective until you say who's won three in a row before and you start seeing yourself and your name up there with those types of artists. It's very flattering."
Bryan's competition this year includes Brooks, Underwood, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Bryan, whose only CMA wins are the two for entertainer of the year, was also nominated for musical event of the year, but lost to Dierks Bentley and Elle King's "Different for Girls."
Stapleton, Church and newcomer Maren Morris are the overall leaders though with five nominations each. Stapleton, won music video of the year and is also nominated for male vocalist of the year, where he will compete with Church.
Morris, who moved the needle this year with her genre-bending album "Hero," is nominated for album and female vocalist of the year. She won new artist of the year, and hit several high notes before strumming her guitar to perform the hit, "My Church."
"Y'all! I can't win this award right after performing — I'm going to fall apart," she said onstage. "Last year, I sat across the street at a bar and watched this show. I never thought as a songwriter I'd be standing here today."
A number of celebrities were in the audience, including Peyton Manning, Jennifer Garner, Olivia Newton-John and the Final Five Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian.
Lori McKenna won song of the year for writing Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," a tune she said was based off a prayer she wrote for her five children. McKenna co-wrote Little Big Town's megahit "Girl Crush," earning a Grammy Award this year and last year's song of the year honor at the CMAs.
"I have a job in this town because of this guy's wife, Faith Hill," said McKenna, who was escorted to the stage by McGraw.
----
AP Writer Kristin M. Hall contributed to this report from Nashville.
----
Online:
http://www.cmaworld.com/
Comments