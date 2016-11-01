A gang member wounded by gunfire wore a bra and panties under his clothes, police say

A Fresno gang member wearing women’s underwear was wounded in a shooting near Fig Garden early Tuesday, police reported.
The incident occurred about 12:47 a.m. near Shields and Van Ness avenues, where officers alerted to a shooting located the 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his chest.
Police said the southwest Fresno gang member was wearing multiple layers of clothing over a woman’s bra and panties.
A witness told police the man had run from the railroad tracks north of Shields, approached the witness and said he had been shot. Officers canvassed a large area but could not find the shooting scene.
Officers said the victim’s bra was full of coagulated blood, possibly explaining why the victim left no blood trail from where the incident occurred. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The victim was uncooperative with police, providing no details of the incident.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
