‘I killed 2 people’ after Halloween party with neighbors, teacher allegedly confesses

A Cedar Hill middle school teacher killed two neighbors after a Halloween party and then told people what he’d done, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday.
Cary Joseph Heath, 35, was arrested and accused of killing the two men in front of their homes on Buffalo Springs Drive in south Fort Worth early Sunday, Fort Worth police said. He faces a charge of capital murder.
The killings immediately followed a “friendly and cordial” conversation at a neighbor’s Halloween party, according to the affidavit, and immediately preceded the suspect saying he would never see his 1-year-old baby again.
Heath and his wife were at a small Halloween gathering at their next-door neighbor’s late Saturday night, in the 800 block of Buffalo Springs Drive. Everyone was standing in the front yard early Sunday when four neighbors came to visit for less than five minutes before walking back home, according to the affidavit.
On Facebook and on the GoFundMe fundraiser page for the victims’ families, the victims are identified as Phillip Garcia and Daniel Haros. The medical examiner had not identified the victims Tuesday afternoon.
A neighbor said the conversation was friendly and cordial, but a few minutes later, after Heath’s wife and neighbor went into the neighbor’s house, multiple gunshots were heard. A neighbor reported the gunshots to police, opened the door and saw a man standing over one victim, striking him with the butt of a rifle, the affidavit said. When the caller told the suspect to stop, the suspect pointed the weapon at the caller and asked if he or she “had a problem.”
A couple of minutes after that, Heath ran into a neighbor’s house, handed someone his 1-year-old baby and said: “This is the last time I will see the baby. I killed two people,” before running out, the affidavit said.
One man was lying dead in a driveway down the street. The other victim lay dead in a different front yard. A medical examiner told police that they died of multiple gunshots and blunt force trauma to the face and head, the affidavit said.
Heath’s wife told police that he admitted to her that he killed the two men, and then asked her to clean the blood in the gun safe, according to the affidavit.
He was arrested Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Permenter Middle School — where he recently began teaching science to eighth-graders — in Cedar Hill after school. The school district placed him on administrative leave.
Police have declined to comment on a motive.
Heath remained in the Mansfield Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $1 million.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
