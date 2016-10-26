After 2 sexual assaults in a weekend, students decide to ban parties

Sexual assault has been a topic in the national spotlight for a while, especially after Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman on Stanford’s campus and only went to jail for three months.
Stanford reacted to that scandal by banning hard alcohol, which drew widespread criticism. But a campus just 50 miles north that just announced a similar tactic isn’t attracting the same negativity.
Two women reported sexual assaults at two different fraternity parties at University of California, Berkeley last weekend, police confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. The particular fraternities have not been named.
Daniel Saedi, a student who is the president of Interfraternity Council at Berkeley, called the assaults “disheartening and alarming” in a Facebook post and announced that all Greek life parties would be banned until further notice.
“The IFC has voluntarily decided to suspend all social events until we can reevaluate our risk management practices and care for those who have been affected,” the post reads.
The ban applies to all social events with alcohol, according to the Daily Bruin, the University of California, Los Angeles student paper. Violators will be fined and referred to a committee for possible additional punishment.
There were 80 reports of sexual assault on UC Berkeley’s campus in 2016 through August, according to the Chronicle.
The Facebook post did not garner a lot of reaction, but one woman sharing the post said she was “heartened by this action,” even if it was focused on alcohol instead of the “people committing these acts and how to stop them.”
In contrast, Stanford was widely criticized when officials announced liquor over 40 proof would no longer be allowed in campus housing or at parties and students were prohibited from taking shots of straight liquor at social events. The Stanford Daily reported that 92 percent of students voted against the ban in a campus referendum.
