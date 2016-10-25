These three girls are quite a hit on the football field

The three girls who showed up for football practice at Gold Hill Middle School in Tega Cay, S.C., had one reason for doing so – and it wasn’t to make a point.
“We like to hit,” said Hannah Casey, an outside linebacker on the seventh-grade squad.
“We all love tackling,” Hannah said. “We’re not kickers, any of that stuff.
Hannah, Lennox London and Emma Marchan had never played football before this season, but all three picked the game up quickly, coach Ed Davis said.
“In all honesty, from where they started to where they are, they’ve come a long way,” Davis said.
“Most guys think we don’t really play,” Emma said. “We’re just out there to prove a point or something. It’s not about that.”
Instead, Emma says, it’s about having fun -- like the time she ran down the field on a kickoff and met up with a player nearly twice her size.
“I just pushed him down, and I felt so good afterwards,” she said.
