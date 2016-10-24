Even one season of tackle football can damage young brains, study finds

A single season of tackle football can impact the brains of players as young as 8, according to a new study published by Radiology.
Researchers concluded that subconcussive head impacts — hits that did not lead to a diagnosed concussion — from one season produced adverse effects.
Scientists from several different institutions, including the Wake Forest School of Medicine and the George Washington University School of Medicine, studied 25 boys over the course of one season to see what changes, if any, happened to their brains.
The players wore special helmets with sensors to measure the number, magnitude and direction of impacts. Practices and games were recorded to confirm the accuracy of the impacts, according to the study.
“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that a season of play in a contact sport can result in brain changes at (magnetic resonance) imaging, even in the absence of concussion,” the study concluded.
The study was conducted over the 2012 and 2013 seasons with a sample of 40 seasons. Players that played both seasons were excluded as were players that had a previous concussion or were diagnosed with a concussion during the season. Players were tested before and after the season to see the changes in their brains.
Since the study only lasted one season, researchers said “we do not know functional associations of these findings are and whether there is any long-term implications.”
The long-term health risks associated with tackle football are being studied and carefully considered. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive degenerative disease of the brain, has been discovered in many former football players. The disease can lead to memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, aggression and dementia.
At least 87 deceased NFL players have been found to have CTE, according to scientists with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Boston University.
