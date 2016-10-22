Woman dies in wreck after trying to hit pedestrian, police say

A woman died when she crashed in Charlotte, N.C., after trying to drive into a pedestrian she knew and had been arguing with, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Ebony Little, 26, tried to hit the pedestrian at about 8 p.m. in north Charlotte. The pedestrian was not hurt, police said.
Little sped inbound on Beatties Ford Road, police said. She drove off the right side of the road onto the sidewalk in the 2900 block, near North Hoskins Road and Interstate 85.
She over-corrected to the left and lost control, causing her 1995 Lexus LS400 to cross the double yellow lane divider and into oncoming traffic, police said.
Little hit an oncoming car, causing the Lexus to roll over onto its roof off the left side of the road. Little was pronounced dead at the scene. The oncoming driver had minor injuries, police said.
Speed and alcohol use by Little contributed to the wreck, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police Detective Matthew Sammis at 704-336-8862 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
