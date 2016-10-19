Wanted woman accidentally handcuffs herself, calls police for help

A woman who called Sacramento police for help did officers a favor by applying handcuffs before officers arrived.
Cana L. Greer, 29, called police dispatchers Wednesday morning looking for help getting out of some old handcuffs. When officers arrived, they found that she was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, and, after removing the old keyless cuffs, slapped some new ones on her and took her to jail.
The eventful night for Greer began when she was visiting a friend who was formerly a security guard, according to police. While goofing around with the friend’s handcuffs from his security guard days, she accidentally handcuffed herself.
Then Greer discovered there was no key. That prompted the call for help to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers arrived, they ran a records check on Greer and discovered she had a warrant for her arrest for burglary out of El Dorado County.
Officers thanked the woman for cuffing herself, according to a post on Twitter from the department. She was taken to a nearby fire station where firefighters helped with removal of the old cuffs.
Then Greer was taken to Sacramento County Jail in handcuffs belonging to a Sacramento police officer and booked into jail on the outstanding warrant.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
