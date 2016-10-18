A man died in a boat crash. 5 others aboard were too drunk to talk about it, cops say

The man who died Friday afternoon in a boating mishap beneath the Boca Chica Bridge was Calvin Jackson, 69, of Stock Island, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Monday.
Jackson and five other men were on a homemade 12-foot skiff at about 1:18 p.m. Oct. 14 when the vessel capsized under the bridge at mile marker 5.5 on the bayside, said FWC spokesman Officer Bobby Dube, who said the cause of death is likely drowning.
Jackson’s body was discovered later Friday in the water near Stock Island, which Dube said all of the men called home.
“The autopsy hasn’t come back yet,” Dube said. “We found him later on that afternoon floating around the shoreline.”
The other five men made it to shore safely but were too intoxicated to provide helpful information, Dube said.
“One fled,” Dube said, asking anyone with information about the incident or the vessel — which hadn’t been recovered on Monday — to call the FWC’s Marathon office at 305-289-2320.
FWC also didn’t know the skiff’s owner or who was driving it when it flipped over. The vessel may have sank or drifted away, Dube said.
Four of the five survivors of the vessel flipping over were at the Boca Chica Bridge when officers arrived.
The Key West Police Department’s dive team searched the area but only found debris.
Calvin Alexander Jackson was homeless and a Florida native, according to his police and criminal court records, and was last arrested July 25 on an aggravated battery charge which prosecutors later took no action on.
The case arose from an allegation that Jackson struck another homeless man in the head with a tree branch, police said.
Jackson would have turned 70 on Oct. 28.
