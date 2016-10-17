Pepsi to cut sugar in drinks to make them healthier

If you’re looking for a low-calorie drink or snack option, you probably don’t turn to a Pepsi and a bag of Lays potato chips.
But PepsiCo is aiming to change that, increasing the beverage and snack company’s focus on zero-and low-calorie products to cater to “changing consumer and societal needs.” As a part of its 2025 sustainability agenda, Pepsi will slash the sugar to 100 calories or less in at least two-thirds of its drinks, which includes its signature soda and other brands like Naked juice, Tropicana and Aquafina sparkling water.
Consumption of sugary soda and junk food is directly tied to obesity. A 20-ounce soda has between 15 and 18 teaspoons of sugar, far exceeding the recommended daily intake of 9 teaspoons for men and 6 for women. The drinks can contain more than 240 calories, with larger fountain soda cups clocking in at 140 grams of sugar. Berkeley, California enacted a “soda tax” last year in an effort to reduce consumption of sugary drinks — and it appears to be working.
PepsiCo acknowledged the increasing popularity of health foods as American consumers become more aware of what they should be eating amid a rising obesity epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36.5 percent of American adults are obese, which increases the risk of stroke, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
“To succeed in today’s volatile and changing world, corporations must do three things exceedingly well: focus on delivering strong financial performance, do it in a way that is sustainable over time and be responsive to the needs of society,” PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi said. “PepsiCo’s journey is far from complete, and our new goals are designed to build on our progress and broaden our efforts.”
As part of its focus on sustainability begun in 2006, PepsiCo also seeks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and improve water efficiency in high water-risk areas.
