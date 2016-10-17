Millions are watching this woman’s garage door go up and down, up and down

Could anything be more innocuous than watching a video of someone’s garage door going up and down, up and down?
Apparently not. Just ask the millions of people who have watched Amanda Destro Pierson’s garage door open and close.
The Cleveland, Ohio, woman decorated her garage for Halloween, turning it into a giant, sinister-looking monster face with big teeth. When the door opens and closes, it looks like the monster’s mouth is opening and closing.
Pierson made a video of her handiwork and posted it to her Facebook page. It’s attracted more than 22 million views since Oct. 11.
Pierson said in another video that she is a product designer for a craft company and now her bosses want to produce garage decoration kits for next Halloween.
One person suggested she leave the monster face up after the holiday.
“I don't think my neighbors would be very happy about that! LOL,” Pierson wrote.
And, about that garage door ...
“You might want to have a reputable garage door company look at the balance and such of your door,” one man wrote on Facebook.
“It appears to hesitate twice when closing. I've been a home inspector for 15+ years and that caught my eye. Needs some adjustment.”
