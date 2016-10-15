Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde introduce their new baby daughter, Daisy Josephine

Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis introduced their baby daughter to the world on Saturday.
Wilde posted a photo of Daisy Josephine for her 89,000 followers on Instagram.
“There goes the neighborhood,” Wilde wrote. “Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”
Daisy was born on Tuesday, Oct. 11. She is the couple’s second child. Big brother, Otis, is 2.
The “Vinyl” star, 32, kept her social media fans up-to-date on her pregnancy - including her frustration with being “stalked” by the paparazzi - since she announced it in April.
Death stare sent this weirdo photog with a giant nat geo lens (ya know, the kind you use to snap wild animals who would kill you if you got too close) scurrying backwards into the park bush he was literally, and I do mean literally, stalking me from. Wtffffffff. When you see pics of people looking angry it's because they're reacting normally to an extremely abnormal situation. I'm posting this so people understand that this face is how it feels to be followed by strange men (sorry but it's almost never a woman) who climb trees to snap pics of pregnant ladies. Not cool. #mamawolfwillcutyou #robocop
She revealed that she and fiance Sudeikis, 41, were expecting a girl in a tweet last month.
In the same tweet she amplified her concerns about Donald Trump becoming president, linking to a Hillary Clinton ad that that slammed Trump for comments he has made about women.
As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump https://t.co/BIG4J0mkM6— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 24, 2016
