Acorn-munching raccoon steals phone, films own escape in viral video

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD Pause

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

2:21 Veteran: “I am scared to death about my health care.”

5:01 Sports Guys: East Central and St. Stanislaus heading for 8-4A shootout

0:37 Firefighter rescues cat from tree