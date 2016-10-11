Beyonce to blame for Trump’s sexual assault comments, campaign says

Apparently the words that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth aren’t his fault. They’re Beyonce’s.
Donald Trump’s campaign is doing everything it can to prevent the candidate’s 2005 comments bragging about sexual assault from sinking his bid for president. The unconventional campaign has tried to pin the lewd remark in the leaked video, which show Trump talking about kissing and touching women without their consent, on anything but the candidate.
Trump adviser and former Republican lieutenant governor of New York Betsy McCaughey told CNN that the language is the result of popular music.
“I abhor lewd and bawdy language,” McCaughey said. “I don’t listen to rap music. I don’t like that kind of thing. It’s full of the f-word, the p-word, the b-word, the a-word.”
Don Lemon replied by telling the Trump adviser that rap artists aren’t running for president.
“Hillary Clinton expresses that she finds the language on that bus horrific,” McCaughey said, “but in fact she likes language like this: ‘I came to slay bitch, when he f me good I take his ass to Red Lobster.'”
That line McCaughey recited off a piece of paper in front of her comes from Beyonce’s song “Formation.” The Trump surrogate said that Clinton was a hypocrite for “expressing such horror” at Trump’s language because she likes Beyonce. Lemon pointed out again that it was Beyonce, not Clinton, who said those words, while Trump himself made offensive comments.
Although Beyonce appeared at a Clinton fundraiser last year, she hasn’t officially endorsed the Democratic nominee.
Another Trump surrogate tried to dismiss Trump’s remarks on sexual assault when Ben Carson said on CNN that “that kind of banter goes around all the time. Is it the right kind of thing to do? Absolutely not.”
“But I’m surprised you haven’t heard that, I really am,” Carson told Brianna Keilar, who was expressing dismay at his justification. “As I was growing up, people were always trying to talk about their sexual conquests and trying to make themselves appear like Casanova.”
