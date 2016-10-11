National

October 11, 2016 3:34 PM

Dang, people are passionate about their Chick-fil-A BBQ sauce

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

Dang, people are passionate about their Chick-fil-A BBQ sauce.

When the fast-food restaurant chain decided to 86 the original BBQ sauce in July and replace it with a new Smokehouse BBQ sauce, an online petition sprang up to prevent the move and has since been signed by 2,141 people.

“I am incredibly disappointed that they decided to change the sauce without any type of warning,” wrote Ashley Overton, who started the petition. “By signing this petition, you are declaring that you too miss the sweet taste of the Chick-fil-A original sauce.”

A lot of people seemed to agree, sharing their sentiments on social media:

Comment from discussion CFA ruined the BBQ sauce! New kind is horrible..

Chick-fil-A suits have heard your plea:

"People are passionate about their sauces. Sweet or tangy, spicy or creamy, for many people, it’s the sauce that makes the meal," says a statement posted on the company's website today. "Perhaps that’s why comments, social media posts and even petitions rolled in, forming an all-out grassroots campaign to #BringBacktheBBQ."

Chick-fil-A’s David Farmer, vice president of menu strategy and development, told Business Insider in March that customers had been pleading for bolder, spicier flavors. In with the new, out with the old.

Clearly he and the other strategists underestimated the fervor of the original BBQ sauce lovers out here.

There, there. Things will be all right. By the way, we hear the original Nintendo Entertainment System is making a comeback. The Polaroid camera already has. Stay tuned.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos