Police investigate creepy video showing tied up girl that may be missing teen

Whether it’s real or not, the video is disturbing.
It’s titled, “Hi Walter! I got a new gf today!” and a description, “Hi Walter! Its (sic) me Patrick!” It opens with a man talking, presumably Patrick, who is speaking in an odd way.
“Hi Walter, I was at the mall today and guess what happened?” Patrick says. “I met the most wonderful girl.”
He describes a shopping experience with the girl for a while, and then tells the camera he “brought her back to my place.”
“I know she hates cameras, Walter, but I’m going to show you her anyway,” he says. “Are you ready?”
He then approaches a door locked from the outside and opens it to show a woman lying on the ground with her hands tied.
“Why are you doing this?” She screams. The man goes inside the room and shuts the door behind him, while she yells for help.
The original video had about a million views before it was removed by YouTube, seven years after it was uploaded. It was the only video ever uploaded by the user, and the description of the channel read, “my videos to Walter. My friend which cannot seem to find me.”
You can watch another version below.
It was posted in October 2009, and it’s unknown if the video was posted as a fake horror film with actors or if the man actually kidnapped the woman shown. Many assumed it was a fake until recently, when an Imgur post listed it as one of many creepy videos on the internet. The poster linked the video to the disappearance of Kayla Berg, a 15-year-old girl from Antigo, Wisconsin who was last seen in August 2009. Berg roughly matches the physical description of the woman in the video, and even worse, she was said to be wearing a red-strappy top and jeans, which is exactly what it looks like the girl in the video is wearing.
Kayla’s mother, Hope Sprenger, has now seen the video, and told WAOW it “looked a lot like her” but “I pray to God it’s not.”
“Sounded like her, looked like her, it gave me chills,” Sprenger said. “Disturbing. It made me sick to my stomach.”
The Antigo Police Department said they are now aware of the video and are investigating if it is related to Kayla’s disappearance.
“We’ll do whatever we can to find out who’s in there and identify them,” Police Chief Eric Roller said. “Sometimes that’s hard on the web because of wherever this stuff may originate from [but] we’re going to do everything we can to get to the bottom of it.”
Kayla was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009, after a friend dropped her off at a home that she said was her boyfriend’s house but turned out to be condemned. The friend dropped her off not knowing the property was abandoned and Kayla did not reportedly have a cell phone.
Roller told WDJT they have not tracked down the man in the video. If anyone has any information about the video, or the case, you’re asked to call the Antigo Police Department at (715)-627-6411.
