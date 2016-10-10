She hit three extra points, two field goals — and the player returning her kickoff

Kelly Macnamara is the first girl to play football at North Penn High School in Lansdale, Pa.
One opposing kick returner won’t soon forget that fact.
Macnamara, a junior kicker, had a bone-crushing tackle on a kickoff in Friday’s victory against Central Bucks East.
Macamara made sure everyone could see the bit hit for themselves, tweeting out a video of the play on her Twitter account.
7-0⚔️ pic.twitter.com/E0GQonDe2Y— Kelly Macnamara (@kellmac_) October 9, 2016
Macnamara also made two field goals — a 33-yarder and a 42-yarder — and three extra points in North Penn’s 33-14 victory.
It is her second season as a football player, according to this profile in North Penn’s student newspaper, The Knight Crier.
