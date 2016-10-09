Choir visits dying teacher for a last song. Then, she’s gone.

Students of Alvin Junior High lined up like normal, but this choir performance was different.
Their teacher, Mariana Walker, was diagnosed with cancer and under hospice care at her home.
The students decided to honor her Wednesday by lifting up their voices and singing Hillsong’s “Oceans” outside her door. Moments after their performance ended, Walker died.
“(Her family) opened the doors so she could hear them sing,” Cindi Lee Cooper-Fields told KTRK. “It was one of the most beautiful gestures I have ever seen. Friends from all ages got together and sang like angels in hopes of her feeling our love and respect we all have for her.”
KTRK reports the funeral service is planned for Monday.
“She was a very special teacher to us,” student Holly Darnell told KVUE. “”We wanted our last words for her to be special.”
On Wednesday, Alvin ISD released a statement and added that counselors were available for students.
“Ms. Walker touched an incredible number of lives through the care she showed for others,” the statement read. “She served AISD for 19 years, 16 of those were spent caring for our Alvin Jr. High students, who will miss her daily.”
