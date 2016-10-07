Why are fewer people watching the NFL this season?

The National Football League, long a television ratings behemoth, has seen a big ratings dip through the first four weeks of the season.
Ratings for NFL games are down about 10 percent, according to Nielsen data. Numbers for the league’s marquee primetime games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday are off even more, with drops of more than 13 percent.
But why? Everyone has a theory.
It could be presidential campaign between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Their Sept. 26 debate, against Monday Night Football on ESPN, attracted 84 million viewers. That night’s MNF game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints drew 8.0 million viewers, a 40-percent drop from last year.
The NFL saw a smaller drop during the 2000 election, according to a memo written by the NFL’s top media executives to the league’s media committee and obtained by ESPN.
It could be the lack of marquee quarterbacks. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is retired from the game (but not from commercials). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is injured (again). A slew of younger, unproven quarterbacks are leading teams from across the league.
It could be fallout from protests over the National Anthem, led by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. That seems unlikely given that Kaepernick, who has been kneeling during the anthem in protest of police shootings, had the No. 1 selling jersey in the league earlier this season despite being a backup.
The memo to the league’s media committee indicated there was “no evidence that concern over player protests during the national anthem is having any material impact on our ratings. In fact, our own data shows that perception of the NFL and its players is actually up in 2016.”
It could be over-saturation. Three nights are dedicated to the NFL, plus college football on Saturday. At what point is there too much football?
That hasn’t been a problem in the past. The NFL’s memo indicated viewership in prime time has increased 27 percent in the last 15 years, even as television viewership as a whole as fallen dramatically. That’s why CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN are all in business with the league, paying the NFL about $5 billion per year to broadcast games. The NFL has had recent partnerships with Twitter and Yahoo! to stream games as well.
The NFL, it seems, is counting on a bounce back.
“While our partners, like us, would have liked to see higher ratings, they remain confident in the NFL and are unconcerned about a long-term issue,” the media executives wrote in the memo.
