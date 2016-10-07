Walmart customers brawl with fists, carts and cans

Hurricane tensions ran a bit high at one South Florida Walmart.
On a video posted to social media, two customers have a knock-down, drag-out fight in the middle of the Miami Gardens store, 19501 NW 27th Ave.
The two woman yank on each others hair, scream and punch. At one point, one woman rams another woman with her shopping cart so hard, the victim’s breasts fell out of her dress.
In response, she started hurling cans of food at the other woman.
An employee at the store, who declined to be named, said police weren’t called and no one was injured.
And although the caption on the Facebook version of the video said the fight was over the last case of water, the Walmart employee said “two customers fought with each other over the standpoint that they were mad someone cut in line.”
Warning: the videos contain nudity.
Hurricane Matthew vs Miami pic.twitter.com/w8wbQ2cl4F— #LongLiveFlee (@_RedRum) October 6, 2016
Hurricane Matthew vs Miami pt 2 pic.twitter.com/qUKLEppVvs— #LongLiveFlee (@_RedRum) October 6, 2016
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments