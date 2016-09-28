National

Jill Biden heads to Cuba on health and education mission

Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, will travel to Cuba for a three-day visit to discuss educational and health initiatives with government officials, according to the White House.

Biden will be joined by Catherine M. Russell, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, and Evan Ryan, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs. They will meet with Cuban counterparts in Havana and Camaguey, Cuba from Oct. 6-9 to discuss mutual goals related to culture, education and health.

The trip to Cuba is part of a larger visit to the region that will also include a two-day stop in the Dominican Republic to meet with government and civil society groups on economic empowerment and educational opportunities for women and girls.

