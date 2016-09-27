Purple pony delivery: Man risks all to deliver toys to Syrian kids

No matter the country, no matter the language, one thing is universal to children: the love of toys.
Rami Adham is hoping to return this simple joy to some of the thousands of Syrian children who have been robbed of the ability to play with a doll or snuggle with their favorite teddy. The Syrian-born Finish citizen has dodged gunfire and clandestinely crossed borders to carry toys to kids who have been forced to flee their homes due to the war.
"Kids there have lost their childhood, and not for a year: This is the sixth year now and it seems like everybody forgot them," Adham, who lives in Helinski, told NBC News. "As a Syrian, I wanted of course to do my part in helping people ... so I decided to go there myself."
Adham, 44, was born in Aleppo and has now traveled back to his war-torn homeland 28 times carrying hundreds of toys, including a purple pony. That pony was given to Miral Khalagi, a 6-year-old who witnessed her father tortured and killed in front of her two years ago. Her mother was taken away by soldiers, according to her grandfather, and nothing has been heard from her since.
Miral doesn’t speak much and it is hard to make her smile. But Adham and his purple pony delivery elicited giggles out of the small girl who had experienced horrors no child should have to endure.
"They don't feel we're just giving them a toy, they feel that we're backing them," Adham said. "We're giving them the security that no matter what happened to you, we're here for you."
On his first trip to Syria, Adham was going to take food and money. But his 3-year-old daughter thought he was missing something. She and his other five children gave their father a bag full of their own toys to take to Syrian kids. The effort has morphed into the Finland Syria Community Association, which collects toys from across Europe to donate.
"You know, I've given a kid $10 and they don't really know what to do with it," Adham said. "But give him a ball or a stuffed toy, he knows a thousand things to do with it. This is their mental therapy."
