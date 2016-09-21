Slap at police horse outside Trump rally lands woman probation

A woman accused of slapping a police horse outside a March rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Kansas City pleaded guilty Wednesday in Municipal Court to assaulting a police service animal.
April Foster, 30, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended, and two years of probation as part of a plea agreement. The agreement also included 75 hours of community service and a $240 fine, plus court costs.
The conditions of probation stipulated that Foster must not have any contact with police mounted patrols or any service animal.
Foster was charged with assaulting a police service animal. Three other people still face city charges in connection with the rally, where police released pepper spray into a crowd of protesters outside the event.
The three others, all cited for disorderly conduct, are scheduled to appear in court over the next two months. They include Kendrick Washington, 22, of Chicago; Alexander Fisher, 20, of Overland Park; and Megan Gallant, 37, of Kansas City.
Gallant and her attorney have denied the allegations against her and said police misidentified Gallant in the crowd. Her case is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Washington is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 30 and Fisher on Nov. 21.
Another Kansas City man, Shane Michael Stange, 28, pleaded guilty in August to disorderly conduct. He received a sentence of 30 days in jail, which was suspended. He was placed on one year of probation and ordered to pay $48.50 in court costs.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments