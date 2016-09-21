‘Hello Kitty bandit’ sets sights on small gift shop

Owner DJ Jones is tired of the repeated, quick-strike break-ins at his store.
Since January, there have been seven break-in attempts at the 12-year-old business, the latest being early Friday, Jones said.
Aloha Floral and Gifts is a gift shop that specializes in “Hello Kitty” and other branded products.
According to surveillance footage of the incident shared on Facebook by Jones on Saturday, the suspect smashed through a side window panel and snatched several calendars on sale before an alarm went off. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.
“It’s getting to the point with the insurance (where I may have to leave),” Jones said, motioning to the side panel that was boarded up Monday.
Jones believes it’s the same person, dubbed the “Hello Kitty bandit” on social media, who has been breaking into the store. Jones described the suspect as a slender white male in his early 20s.
The bandit struck several times earlier this year, Jones said. It’s been quick, with the suspect breaking a glass panel and swiping a small amount of merchandise.
After the first couple of break-ins, Jones said he replaced the broken windows with new, stronger panels, installed a security camera and linked his security alarm to the windows.
In three of the last four attempts, Jones said the bandit was unsuccessful, only denting the window panels. But in Friday’s incident, Jones said the bandit went to the side window, which wasn’t replaced, and broke in.
“He stole $25 worth of merchandise, but he broke $750 worth of glass,” Jones said.
In Jones’ estimation, the break-ins have totaled a loss of $2,000 in merchandise, but about $3,000 to replace windows.
Jones said police have told him they had no leads as of Monday.
Merced police Capt. Chris Goodwin said there have been five reports filed at the shop this year before Friday’s incident including one burglary in January. But police have been at the shop 14 times –including several false alarms.
“Now, it looks like we have the second burglary occur over the weekend, on Friday,” Goodwin said.
Friday’s incident was originally filed as vandalism because nothing was reportedly taken. But police caught wind of the surveillance video after news organizations started calling about it, turning it into a burglary investigation.
“We’re actively working on it,” Goodwin said. “We don’t have suspect info right now.”
When asked what he thinks the bandit’s motive is, Jones said his store was probably randomly selected as a target.
“People are making their own suspicions, but I think it’s someone making a quick buck on it,” he said.
The silver lining from the break-ins has been the outpouring of sentiments from customers, Jones said, including cards expressing support, money and food items.
Jones’ Facebook video of Friday’s incident, in which he provides comedic audio commentary, had at least 10,000 views Wednesday. The video shows a quick view of the suspect’s face.
Jones said he tried to laugh in the video, but it was hard to watch the bandit commit the crime. He made his video public and is hoping anyone with information comes forward and contacts Merced police.
“The Hello Kitty bandit has been tagged, so let’s catch this kid,” Jones said.
