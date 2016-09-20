NASCAR said no to Steve Harvey and is now facing a racial discrimination lawsuit

Comedian Steve Harvey, known best as a host of Family Feud, wanted to start a NASCAR team called “Steve Harvey Races 4 Education” last year.
NASCAR allegedly turned Harvey down, and now it and most of its teams are facing a lawsuit for racial discrimination to the tune of $500 million.
Harvey joined forces with Terrance Cox, the CEO of Diversity Motorsports, a sponsorship company, to talk to NASCAR about creating the racing team. According to a lawsuit filed by Cox, NASCAR officials told Harvey they would never work with Diversity Motorsports, according to TMZ.
Cox says in the lawsuit that it isn’t NASCAR’s first time shutting down his attempts to join its ranks, and paints it as a “good ole boy network” that doesn’t want to encourage diversity, according to TMZ.
Cox points out in the lawsuit that all 48 drivers in the league’s top tier, the Sprint Cup, are white, and only one driver in its second tier, the Xfinity Series, is black. Only three black people have made it to NASCAR’s top series in its history.
One of the teams Cos is suing is JTG Daugherty, which is partially owned by Brad Daugherty, the black former NBA star.
A NASCAR spokesperson told TMZ Sports that the organization “embraces all individuals interested and involved in our sport, whether as partners, fans, competitors or employees, and there is no merit to this lawsuit.”
“Diversity both on and off the track continues to be a top priority for NASCAR and its stakeholders,” the spokesperson said. “We stand behind our actions, and will not let a publicity-seeking legal action deter us from our mission.”
NASCAR officials also told TMZ they plan to sue Cox for defamation.
