For the first time ever, every model wore hijabs for this fashion week show

When Anniesa Hasibuan’s models floated down the runway for a New York Fashion Week show Monday night, they made history.
But the models’ clothes had more in common than just their designer. Those walking down the runway also all wore hijabs, a first for New York Fashion Week.
The hijabs, made of silk in shades of gold, gray or pink, topped a series of dresses and suits in silk and chiffon, velvet and brocade, all glittering and gleaming under embellishments of pearls and sequins. Unlike the clothes, the hijabs were unadorned, making them an understated focal point for the Muslim designer’s American debut.
Introducing...D'Jakarta for @nyfw This time, Anniesa Hasibuan is back to NYC with D'Jakarta, the latest collection depicting colorful and vibrant world of this cosmopolitan city. Famously known for its unique styles reflecting the rich cultural diversity, this Capital of Indonesia inspires Anniesa to once again present another remarkable face of Indonesian stunning ethnic mosaics. For the patterns, Anniesa uses printing techniques for belt and batik to add the Indonesian touch and her bold signature characters. As for the colors, earthy tone combined with gold, green and peach, will dominate these intricate designs. Anniesa Hasibuan is again collaborating with WARDAH make up art, which is the original cosmetic from Indonesia. Sharing the same vivid vision and mision, both Anniesa Hasibuan and Wardah are proud to show the beauty of Indonesia to the world. NYFW the show for Spring Summer 2017 Collections at The Dock, Skylight Moynihan Station NY, 8 PM. #AnniesaHasibuan #AHforNYFW #AHdjakarta #DJakarta #NYFW #NYFWtheshow #NewYorkFashionWeek #NYFW #AnniesaHasibuanOfficial #AnniesaHasibuanDaily #wardah #cantikdarihati #AnniesaHasibuanXWardah #ldjprodnyc #imgmodels
The spring/summer collection, named D’Jakarta, drew its inspiration from Hasibuan’s home city in Indonesia, she said.
"I want to bring the Indonesian name to the fashion world, and use my clothes to introduce people to the different and diverse parts of Indonesia," Hasibuan told The Jakarta Post before the show.
The designer later shared an Instagram photo of herself on the catwalk after the models had walked, waving at the audience as they applauded in the background.
"Behind the success of a show there is a great team," she wrote in Indonesian.
Dibalik kesuksesan sebuah show ada sebuah team hebat yg ttp kuat dan kokoh ketika dihantam oleh perbedaan pendapat ... And we can handle it ... ❣ D'Jakarta for NYFW/SS/2017 #ProudTeamAH Official Makeup for @anniesahasibuan Fashion Show in @nyfw @indonesiancreativehub @wolipop #AHNYFWXWardah #AnniesaHasibuan #AHforNYFW #AHdjakarta #DJakarta #NYFW #NYFWtheshow #NewYorkFashionWeek #NYFW #AnniesaHasibuanOfficial #AnniesaHasibuanDaily #ldjprodnyc #imgmodels #wardahgoestonewyork #cantikdarihati #teamAHxwardah #AnniesaHasibuanXWardah
Hasibuan started her career as a fashion designer just a year ago, according to the Independent. She has since shown her designs in London and Paris, but the New York Fashion Week showcase was her first stateside.
Hasibuan made history in other ways too: She was the first designer from Indonesia to be featured in the week-long fashion showcase, CNN reported.
"I did not realize the result can be this amazing," she told CNN. "I am thrilled and humbled by the welcome reaction given."
