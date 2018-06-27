Aid group urges Jordan to open border to displaced Syrians

This Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows people in the back of a truck with their belongings fleeing from Daraa, southern Syria. Fighting escalated in southern Syria Tuesday with government forces pushing deeper in the southern Daraa province under the cover of airstrikes as residents said they are living in extreme fear and many have fled their homes with the U.N. estimating that 45,000 people have been displaced over the past week. (Nabaa Media, via AP)