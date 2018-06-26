AP Interview: Catalan chief to ask Spain for secession vote

In this photo taken on Monday June 25, 2018, the President of the Catalonia regional government, Quim Torra, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain. Catalonia’s new separatist chief plans to deliver one message to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in their highly-anticipated meeting next month: an official ballot over Catalan secession from Spain is the only solution to the country’s worst political crisis in decades. Renata Brito AP Photo