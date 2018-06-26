Fighting in Syria's south escalates, displaces 50,000 people

This photo provided Monday, June 25, 2018, by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Busra al-Harir, in Daraa, southern Syria. Fighting escalated in southern Syria Tuesday with government forces pushing deeper in the southern Daraa province under the cover of airstrikes as residents said they are living in extreme fear and many have fled their homes with the U.N. estimating that 45,000 people have been displaced over the past week. (Nabaa Media, via AP)