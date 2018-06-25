The Latest: Divers re-enter Thai cave to search for 12 boys

A group of locals and relatives perform a ritual calling for those are missing at the entrance of the cave, using drums and gongs Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Electricians are extending a power line into a flooded cave in northern Thailand to help the search and rescue efforts for 12 boys and their soccer coach stranded three nights in the sprawling caverns and cut off by rising water. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo