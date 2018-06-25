'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend arrested in Vegas fight

FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. Police and her lawyer said Monday, June 25, 2018, that the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Las Vegas after a weekend fight. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision