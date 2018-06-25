California firefighter killed in retirement home shooting

This photo provided by the Long Beach Fire Department shows Long Beach Fire Department Captain David Rosa who has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound he sustained at an emergency incident on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Long Beach, Calif.DuRee says the 45-year-old firefighter was a 17-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and two children. Another firefighter and another person were also wounded. (Long Beach Fire Department via AP)