Yemeni officials: Saudi strikes kill at least 8 in northwest

A displaced Yemeni woman and her child, who fled their home by the fighting the port city of Hodeida, sit in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Jun. 23, 2018. Last week, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government launched an offensive to retake rebel-held Hodeida. Fighting has been raging especially at and around the city's airport, threatening to worsen Yemen's humanitarian situation. Hani Mohammed AP Photo