Walk or die: Algeria abandons 13,000 migrants in the Sahara

In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo provided by Liberian migrant Ju Dennis, Algerian gendarmes carrying AK-47 assault rifles load migrants onto trucks to drop them off at the Niger border. Algeria has abandoned more than 13,000 people in the desert in the past 14 months, including pregnant women and children, stranding them without food or water and forcing them to walk, sometimes at gunpoint, under temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). Dennis filmed his deportation with a cell phone he kept hidden on his body. Ju Dennis AP Photo