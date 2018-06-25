Walk or die: Algeria abandons 13,000 migrants in the Sahara

In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 provided by Liberian Ju Dennis, fellow migrants being expelled from Algeria lie in a truck headed towards the Niger border at Point Zero, from which they must walk south into the Sahara Desert towards the Nigerien border post of Assamaka, 10 miles south. In the open truck, migrants vainly tried to shade their bodies from the sun and hide from the soldiers outside. Ju Dennis AP Photo