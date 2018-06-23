Oklahoma veteran given $15,000 in lawn equipment after theft

Cody Nichols appraises the new equipment he received from Soldier's Wish at Bloss Equipment in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 22, 2018. Nichols, a veteran whose life and business were disrupted when his lawn equipment was stolen received $15,000 worth of new lawn-mowing equipment through the nonprofit group Soldier's Wish. The Tulsa-based organization works to meet the needs of military veterans. Tulsa World via AP Morgan Hornsby