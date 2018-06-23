Soccer fans and tourists gather near Saint Basil's Cathedral on the Red Square during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Beyond World Cup: Advocates call attention to Russian abuses

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press

June 23, 2018 01:23 AM

MOSCOW

While foreign spectators from all over the world are having a blast at the World Cup being hosted by Russia, human rights activists are urging them not to overlook the other side of Vladimir Putin's nation: political prisoners and the harassment of critical voices.

Friday marked the 40th day that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, an outspoken Kremlin critic, has been on a hunger strike in a Russian prison.

Sentsov's lawyer, Dmitry Dinze, said his client has lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and was very frail.

"This is a double picture of a very bright, very sparkling celebration, but on the other hand, there is an entire abyss of despair," said Tanya Lokshina, the Russia program director at Human Rights Watch.

