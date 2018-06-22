Inmate charged with capital murder in Kansas deputy deaths

This undated photo provided by the Wyandotte County Sheriff's office shows Antoine Fielder. The 30-year-old man was charged Friday, June 22, 2018, in the shooting deaths of two Kansas sheriff's deputies who were transporting him between a courthouse and jail. The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office announced charges against Fielder, 30, but didn't immediately specify what he is charged with. A news conference was scheduled for later Friday afternoon. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office via AP)