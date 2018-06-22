German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with Lebanese and Syrian displaced students, during her visit to a Lebanese public school, where both students studying together, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, June 22, 2018. Merkel is visiting Jordan and Lebanon, both neighbors of war-torn Syria, amid an escalating domestic row over migration.
German chancellor visits Lebanon school with Syrian refugees

The Associated Press

June 22, 2018 05:04 AM

BEIRUT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited a public school in Lebanon's capital Beirut, where many of the students are Syrian refugees.

There are over a million Syrian refugees living in Lebanon, representing nearly a quarter of the population. This makes Lebanon the largest host country in the region, putting a huge strain on the economy. In 2017, Germany gave Lebanon 370 million euros to help with the refugees.

Merkel met Friday with students in a mixed public school where Lebanese and Syrian students learn together. Merkel told one student in English: "We try to help you get an education." The chancellor passed out jerseys from Germanys national soccer team, currently competing for the World Cup, and tossed a ball with the students.

Merkel came to Lebanon from Jordan.

