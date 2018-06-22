Nation & World

In India, rats have a $19,000 meal

The Associated Press

June 22, 2018 03:08 AM

GAUHATI, India

Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and started eating. By the time it finished, more than $19,000 in bills were shredded.

The police superintendent in the town of Tinsukia, Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta, says that when technicians arrived June 11 to fix a broken State Bank of India cash machine they found a dead rat inside it and Indian currency notes worth nearly 1.3 million rupees, or a little over $19,000, chewed to shreds. The rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables.

A bank employee said Friday an investigation has been ordered.

