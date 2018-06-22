Italy vows to expel far more migrants, but it won't be easy

An asylum seeker from the Horn of Africa who did not want to be identified by his name sits in a tented camp set up by the Baobad aid group, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. After dramatically blocking humanitarian group’s ships from bringing yet even more migrants rescued at sea to Italian ports, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has proclaimed his next urgent mission: ridding his country of huge numbers of migrants who undertook dangerous treks through African deserts and risky voyages on smugglers' unseaworthy boats across the Mediterranean to reach their dream: a better life in Europe. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo