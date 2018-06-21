Stray bullets kill 2 14-year-olds as Rio violence rises

Students and friends of Marcos Vinicius, 14, who was shot to death during a civil police and military operation at the Mare slum, holding signs that read in Portuguese "Mourning" during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Marcos Vinicius was walking to school when he was struck by a stray bullet in the stomach on Wednesday. At least six other people were killed during the police and military operation. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo