The Latest: EU scrutinizing Hungary's new anti-migrant laws

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 file photo, migrants sit at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, as they wait to be transported to a police station in Algeciras after being rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar. The diplomatic spat this week between Italy, Malta and France over who should take responsibility for more than 600 people rescued at sea shows that the biggest challenge Europe faces today is migration. Marcos Moreno, File AP Photo