Plea set for Mississippi man in rape and killing of nuns

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss., where a memorial Mass was held fo ther two 68-year-old nuns, who were killed in their Durant home. District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver told The Associated Press Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that Robert Earl Sanders of Kosciusko, charged with killing the two nuns will plead guilty, Thursday, June 21, 2018, as part of an agreement that removes the possibility of the death penalty. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo