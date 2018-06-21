Japan to scrap evacuation drills for NKorean missile threat

In this July 14, 2017, photo, elementary school students participate in an evacuation drill in Takaoka, Toyama prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, following repeated missile launches by North Korea. Cabinet Secretariat in charge of crisis management said Thursday, June 21, 2018, Japan plans to suspend civilian evacuation drills planned for the rest of the year amid easing tension following the U.S.-North Korea summit. (Kyodo News via AP)